Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global polyisobutylene (PIB) market. This new report will provide in-depth market analysis for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, presenting the changing demand-supply dynamics and the various developments taking place in the global polyisobutylene market. The report will also include the current as well as the future market situations to give a holistic view of the market space.

The upgraded research report on the global polyisobutylene market is an integral part of Technavio's specialty chemicals portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the specialty chemicals market, which identify the important growth drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges that the sector is currently experiencing. Some of the topics in this sector include chemicals for cosmetics and toiletries, caustic soda, water treatment chemicals, and formaldehyde.

Market growth analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global polyisobutylene market projected Europe to be the dominating region, accounting for the highest share during 2016. The increase in manufacturing of cars in various countries such as Germany and Italy in the region was determined as one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Polyisobutylene fuel additives are increasingly being used in engine fuel due to their ability to remove oxidation by-products, soot, sludge, and other compounds, which form deposits on the critical components of the engine. Furthermore, PIB fuel additives also provide many benefits such as the prevention of harmful emissions and overheating of the engines, reduced fuel economy, increased efficiency of the engine, reduced friction loss, and improved performance of hydrodynamic, elastohydrodynamic, and boundary lubrication of engines."

Besides, since polyisobutylene-based industrial oils contain a mixture of lubricant additives such as rust and oxidation inhibitors, paint depressants, and anti-wear additives, the demand for these additives is expected to increase further

Technavio's new report on the global polyisobutylene market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key drivers and trends in the market

Competitive vendor landscape and geographical segmentation

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global polyisobutylene market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

