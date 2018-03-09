Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global ready meals market. This new report will provide detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report on the global ready meals market, covering an extensive range of factors, which will prove crucial to the clients and provide them with actionable insights. The report will also present an in-depth analysis of the competitive vendor landscape and top players in the market.

The upgraded research report on the global ready meals market is an integral part of Technavio's food portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the food market, offering an effective industry analysis of this sector. Some of the topics in this sector include pasta and noodles, natural food colors, soy food, animal feed.

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global ready meals market projected the Europe region to be the leader in the market in 2015. This was due to the introduction of numerous healthy ready meals such as frozen vegetables, salads, and gluten-free meat to cater to the consumers' needs and demands. Germany, UK, France, Spain, and Russia were some of the largest markets for ready meals in Europe.

Inthe previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The key reason that has been driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for convenience and on-the-go food. Consumers prefer ready-to-eat meals, which reduce the preparation or cooking time because of hectic lifestyles. This has led to the growth of the overall market. Also, packaging also plays a vital role in ready meals sales in terms of retaining the vitamin content, color, product quality, texture, taste, and shelf life."

Technavio's new report on the global ready meals market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key drivers, trends, and challenges in the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the top players

Market opportunities and growth analysis

Technavio's report on the global ready meals market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

