Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global structured finance market. This new report will provide detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, offering valuable insights into multiple sections impacting the growth of the market across the globe. This report will also present an extensive financial analysis of the top players in the market.

Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports along with the global structured finance market.

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global structured finance market projected Europe to be the leader in the global structured finance market in 2015, contributing a share of around 64% to the global market. In Europe, the leveraged loan CLOs could help in the resurgence of the multi-currency transaction through structural innovations. The low spread in the banks is expected to bring in growth opportunities through many issuance volumes of SME CLOs that will optimize the banks' balance sheet through regulatory risk transfer.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The portfolio risk solutions are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period by providing real-time pricing and capital management of multi assets portfolio. These solutions would help finance professionals to provide information to produce cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. This process of pricing securities will aid in managing individual portfolios and avoid firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency."

Technavio's new report on the global structured finance market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the growth of the market

Competitive landscape and financial analysis of the top players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global structured finance market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

