Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their new report on the global non-vascular stents market. This new report will provide expert insights into the market for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005795/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global non-vascular stents market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous analysis on the global non-vascular stents market and will focus on helping businesses strategically align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market share in untapped segments.

The updated research report on the global non-vascular stents market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices market, providing the competitive vendor analysis and growth opportunities. Some of the topics covered include medical suction devices, portable medical equipment, medical composite materials, medical mobility aids.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

According to Technavio's previous report on the global non-vascular stents market, the Americas held the largest share in the global non-vascular stents market, accounting for approximately 47% of the total market share in 2015. This region was expected to further increase its hold over the market because of the rapid shift from open surgical therapy to endovascular procedures with technologically advanced devices.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries will drive the demand for non-vascular stents as they confirm less pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery time. Besides, its ability to serve as an alternative vessel for uninterrupted blood flow to organs will aid to foster its adoption by healthcare facilities."

Technavio's new report on the global non-vascular stents market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global non-vascular stents? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's updated report on the global non-vascular stentsmarket for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on allEnergy reportsOffer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on allMedia and Entertainment Services reportsOffer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005795/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com