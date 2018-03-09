Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global cloud GIS market. This new report will provide detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005809/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cloud GIS market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, including a wide range of factors that will prove crucial to the clients and provide them with actionable insights. The report aims at helping businesses align with the rapidly changing market trends and expand their market shares in untapped segments.

The upgraded research report on the global cloud GIS market is an integral part of Technavio's enterprise application portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports in this sector, providing the major drivers, trends, and challenges that are expected to impact the industry. Some of the topics covered include online video platform, managed services, voice recognition, and cloud analytics.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global cloud GIS market projected the Americas as the highest market share holder, accounting for approximately 47% of the overall share in 2015. Huge investments made by the government for the development of GIS solutions led to the growth of the market in the Americas.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The ability to access data efficiently is a major growth driver for this market. Cloud GIS offers media-enriched location information from any place at any time, along with a fast and reliable internet connection. Compared to traditional GIS, this method of data retrieval saves time and cost as it allows the users to access data easily. Since this method takes less time to analyze, share, and publish data, the adoption of cloud GIS solutions will project a rapid increase."

Additionally, the ability of cloud GIS solutions to facilitate the data access across major end-user industries such as BFSI, transportation, retail, healthcare, e-commerce, construction, marketing, sales, and real estate is expected to result in its increased adoption.

Technavio's new report on the global cloud GIS market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global cloud GIS market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global cloud GIS market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005809/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com