Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global digital signage market. This new report will provide in-depth market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005813/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global digital signage market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing crucial information about the factors influencing the growth of the market. It will also segregate the drivers, trends, and challenges regarding price, volume, and regulatory implications.

The upgraded research report on the global digital signage market is an integral part of Technavio's displays portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the displays market, offering intelligence on the dynamically changing vendor landscape and competitive scenario. Some of the topics covered include self-service kiosk, UHD TV, interactive flat panels, and OLED display.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global digital signage market has projected the advantages of using digital signage over traditional advertisement boards as one of the key growth drivers for this market. Digital signage provides benefits such as no paper waste, audience engagement, overcoming spatial limitations, dynamic content control, and cost-effectiveness, targeted content, and interactive digital signage.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The rising adoption of digital signage in educational institutions is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Educational institutions are adopting digital signage to change and improve the ways they communicate with students, staff, and visitors. This new medium is helping schools and colleges reach their audience with more engaging messages in real time. Therefore, more educational institutions are anticipated to adopt the use of digital signage, therefore leading to the overall market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global digital signage market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global digital signage market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global digital signage market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on allMedia and Entertainment Services reports Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005813/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com