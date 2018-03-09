Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their newest report on the global operating room integration market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005817/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global operating room integration market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing detailed market intelligence for multiple regions across the globe, including the changes in the demand-supply shifts in these regions. It will also present an in-depth analysis of the prominent players operating within this market.

The upgraded research report on the global operating room integration market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices sector, providing the competitive analysis and future growth prospects. Some of the topics covered include diabetic eye disease devices, dental services, patient temperature management, and pharmacy automation.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global operating room integration market projected the Americas as the global leader during 2015 by contributing a market share of around 60%. The US was the largest market in this region. Integration systems have become a standard in most of the hospitals in the US and are being adopted rapidly by medical universities. This region has also been witnessing increased funding that contributed to the growth of the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for efficient and advanced integrated operating systems is a key factor that is driving the growth of the market. The integrated OR suites can control devices and maintain patient's information through a centralized control unit. These systems offer an ergonomic workspace, thus increasing the efficiency of the operating room. Furthermore, it drives the revenue growth of the hospitals as they aid the surgeons and nurses to perform more procedures per day."

Technavio's new report on the global operating room integration market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global operating room integration market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global operating room integration market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005817/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com