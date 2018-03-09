Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the POCT market in Europe for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous POCT market research, offering extensive analysis on the changing market trends, helping the clients in gaining a higher market share and dominating in niche markets across the globe. It will also provide in-depth market intelligence on the changes in the demand-supply shift.

The updated research report on the POCT market in Europe is an integral part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnostics portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the in-vitro diagnostics, identifying the different factors impacting the growth of this segment. Some of the topics covered include cancer diagnostic devices, hemoglobin testing, allergy diagnostics, and rapid diagnostics.

POCT market in Europe: market at a glance

The point of care testing or POCT includes the use of electronic and non-electronic devices to replace a series of laboratory experiments and to reduce the turnaround time of tests. The introduction of universal reimbursement in countries such as Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands is expected to result in this market's steady growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key drivers for the growth of this market is the patient-driven demand for POCT devices. The high prevalence of diseases in Europe along with the patients' augmented awareness pertaining to diseases and advances in medicine are expected to propel market growth."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Blood glucose testing

Infectious diseases testing

Cardiac markers testing

Coagulation testing

Pregnancy and fertility testing

Electrolyte testing

Tumor markers testing

Urinalysis

Cholesterol testing

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market, offering detailed analysis on the new innovations in the POCT field, as well as providing external factors influencing market growth. The in-vitro diagnostics segment is witnessing rapid growth.

