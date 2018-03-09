Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global rechargeable battery market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this widespread market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous rechargeable battery research, providing valuable insights into multiple sections that are impacting the growth of the market across the globe. It will also provide an up-to-date analysis of the factors contributing to the adoption, limitations, and opportunities of the rechargeable battery market.

The updated research report on the global rechargeable battery market is an integral part of Technavio's energy storageportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the energy storage sector, including the factors contributing to the evolution of this industry. Some of the topics covered include alkaline battery, primary battery, forklift battery, and thin-film battery.

Rechargeable battery: market opportunities

There is an increasing demand for lead-acid battery replacement from the automotive industries across the globe. These factors are driving the prospects for growth in this market. The increasing need for efficient power tools will also contribute to market growth. The implementation of effective and efficient power tools is expected to reduce the time required for project completion drastically. These tools will also minimize the work time in industries as these power tools are used in many sectors such as the automotive, aerospace, and woodworking industries.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Upcoming trends such as the growing influence of consumer electronics segment are rapidly gaining popularity because it helps to increase the demand for Li-ion batteries in the electronics segment. The increased demand for various devices such as mobile phones, laptops, notebooks, and cameras is anticipated to increase the demand for Li-ion batteries. As these batteries have the best weight-to-energy ratio, they are highly compatible with consumer electronic goods. This increasing applicability of Li-ion batteries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Lead-acid batteries

NiCd batteries

NiMH batteries

Li-ion batteries

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market, providing insights into the new developments in the field of rechargeable battery, as well as external factors impacting market growth. The energy storagesector has been witnessing profound growth.

