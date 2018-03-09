Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their newest report on the global water purifier market. This new report will provide a detailed market analysis for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing crucial information about the factors influencing the growth rate of the market. It will also provide insights on the prominent drivers and trends along with their direct impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global water purifier market is an integral part of Technavio's home, kitchen, and large appliances portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the home, kitchen, and large appliances market, providing information on the continuously changing market dynamics. Some of the topics covered include electric water heater, sewing machine, water softener, and tankless water heater.

Market opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global water purifier market projected the APAC to be the highest contributor with close to 70% of the overall share during 2015. The increased awareness about the incidence of water-borne diseases, new product launches, increased marketing efforts, and expansions in distribution networks are some of the factors that contributed to the growth of the water purifier market in APAC.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the primary factors driving the growth of the market is the increase in water-borne diseases because of contamination of water. Hazardous materials released by agricultural activities and improper disposal of heavy industrial waste are leading to contamination of rivers and groundwater that are used as a source of drinking water."

For instance, heavy metals such as lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, cadmium, nickel, chromium, molybdenum, and magnesium present in water can lead to the formation of kidney stones. The factors such as the deteriorating water quality and the increasing awareness of health hazards related to impure or untreated water will fuel the growth of the global water purifier market over the next five years.

Technavio's new report on the global water purifier market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the top players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the global water purifier market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

