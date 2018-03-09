Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their new report on the global tankless water heater market. This new report will provide a deep understanding of the market for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005827/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tankless water heater market from 2018-2022. Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow-up on Technavio's previous report, providing insights on the drivers, trends, and different segments, along with their direct and indirect impact on the market growth. It will also focus on segregating the drivers in terms of price, volume, and regulatory implications.

The upgraded research report on the global tankless water heater market is an integral part of Technavio's home, kitchen, and large appliances portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports in this sector, providing in-depth analysis of the vendors operating in the market. Some of the topics covered include electric water heater, water purifier, sewing machine, and water softener.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global tankless water heater market projected APAC to be the largest region during 2015. Most of the market's growth emerged from countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand. In China, the tankless water heater market was dominated by gas tankless water heaters, whereas electric tankless water heaters dominated the market in India.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The superior features of tankless water heaters, when compared with conventional storage water heaters, will be the key driver for the market. Tankless water heaters heat water only when it is used, resulting in the lesser consumption of energy. Whereas, the conventional water heaters store heated water in a tank and reheat it when the water cools down, thereby consuming more energy. Though tankless water heaters cost more than the older storage water heaters, their long-term savings in resources makes them more cost-effective. These advantages of tankless water heaters have been leading to their popularity and high demand."

Technavio's new report on the global tankless water heater market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global tankless water heater market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key factors driving the market growth

Competitive vendor landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio's report on the global tankless water heater market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005827/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com