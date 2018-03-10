Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (the "Company") reports as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify and retract its disclosure.

Certain economic statements regarding the Company's Mogollon Project referred to in the Company's Investment Summary Presentation dated January 2018 (the "Summary") and the Company's Mogollon Presentation dated April 2017, each of which were posted to the Company's website, in addition to other economic references included in the Company's website disclosure are not supported by a current technical report disclosing a preliminary economic assessment that is compliant in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Such statements are retracted by the Company and should not be relied upon. The Company confirms that the Mogollon Project is an early stage property without a Mineral Resource, and as such, cannot support a preliminary economic assessment. The Company intends to prepare and file a current technical report on the Mogollon Project to reflect its early stage of exploration and to recommend a suitable work program to advance the property in the near future.

In addition, certain statements regarding costs of a proposed pilot plant on the Company's Salar del Diablo Project referred to on page 11 of the Summary in addition to other economic references included in the Company's website disclosure were not the result of a mining study and are retracted and should not be relied upon. The Company confirms that the Salar del Diablo Project is an early stage property without a Mineral Resource. To date, the Company has only conducted a sampling program on the Salar del Diablo Project, the results of which were disclosed in a news release dated and posted on SEDAR on March 10, 2017.

The Company retracts all non-compliant disclosures referenced above, and has amended its website and corporate presentations to remove such disclosure.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered Member and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

