Glenbriar Technologies Mgmt.: Uniserve Completes Sale of Glenbriar Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenbriar Technologies Inc. (CSE:GTI) (the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated March 1, 2018, Uniserve Communications Corporation ("Uniserve") has completed the sale (the "Transaction") of all of its shares of the Company (representing approximately 86% of the Company's outstanding shares), to several arm's length purchasers, in a private, off-market transaction. The Company has been advised that the purchasers acted independently from each other and that no purchaser owns more than 10% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Upon completion of the Transaction, Mr. Walter Schultz resigned from the Company's board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Walter for his contributions to the board during this transition period. The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Douglas Taylor has been appointed to the board.

Mr. Taylor has extensive experience in managing projects, facilities and services in the public sector. His work included community engagement, strategic planning, business planning and implementation for a wide range of recreation facilities and services. Implementation included budgeting, financial planning, human resources, and project management.

For further information call:

Hashim Mitha, CEO, Glenbriar Technologies Inc.

604-395-3900

hashim.mitha@uniserve.com (mailto:hashim.mitha@uniserve.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Glenbriar's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in Glenbriar's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/). Glenbriar has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events.

