

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) board will go without a bonus this year, the Chief Executive Officer John Cryan reported on the Die Zeit newspaper website.



The management waived its bonuses for a third consecutive year while the German lender is boosting payouts for bankers and traders despite reporting a loss for 2017.



The 12-member board won't get variable compensation for 2017 , but variable compensation would be paid to other staff as planned.



'The variable compensation won't be as high as it was in 2015, but it will be significantly higher than in 2016,' Cryan said at a panel discussion with ZEIT ONLINE Editor-in-Chief Jochen Wegner at the technology festival South by Southwest (SXSW).



