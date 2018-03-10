Pura Cryptocurrency: PURA Aurora Release Introducing Common Nodes

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / PURA cryptocurrency, the world's first socially and environmentally conscious cryptocurrency, has announced the release schedule for PURA Aurora, introducing a new era in cryptocurrencies. Launch of the Aurora Beta Tester was released on March 1st, 2018 with the Aurora Release scheduled a week later, for the 8th of March 2018. One of the most innovative features that this release will introduce are Common Nodes, completely changing the way income can be generated from cryptocurrencies.

After the release of Pura Aurora in March, users will be able to purchase common nodes. Common Nodes are similar in nature to masternodes, however, only 1000 PURA are needed to start whereas 100,000 PURA are required to deploy a masternode. Also, common nodes do not require any special hosting, adding to user convenience.

To deploy a Common Node, users have to invest 1,000 PURA and keep them in their wallet. This highly innovative solution marks another milestone on the road to mass adoption as traditionally 'masternodes' and 'supernodes' were restricted to either very early adopters or wealthy investors. Common nodes provide almost the same incentives that masternode holders receive, without the costly investment. The concept is geared towards driving adoption among 'common' investors. Common Nodes offer smaller investors the opportunity to profit and also have the potential to reach Masternode status. Common nodes are projected to receive block fees of 0.1 PURA.

Common nodes are an easy and convenient way to generate income using a PURA wallet while using a mobile phone via the new web-based app. Rewards are displayed automatically in the user interface through the mobile wallet. Regardless of the device employed, real-time mining rewards through the wallet can be monitored both through mobile and desktop.

Besides the introduction of common nodes, the upcoming release of PURA Aurora is also going to include features such as auto-deploying masternodes - more details can be found on the BlogChain blog and on the pura.one website, while the latest news is also published on Facebook and Twitter as well as in the international PURA Telegram group.

PURA Cryptocurrency is an international digital currency that liberates users to transact with anyone in the world directly, privately and instantly, making lives more affordable by removing the expense or need for a middleman in the form of a bank or payment provider. Powered by the blockchain, transactions are stored permanently and backed up across hundreds of servers worldwide while financial data, activity history and balance information are kept completely confidential. The currency is not controlled by any central government or banking authority, opting to allow masternode holders and users themselves to determine how the currency evolves and the impact it has on the world through a global democratic governance process, or 'DAO.' Dedicated to responsible decentralized living, ten percent of all PURA created is automatically contributed to PURAPlanet, a treasury that works in conjunction with PURAMission to fund and track sustainable, environmental and social projects around the globe.

