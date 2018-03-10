Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global GIS market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide growth forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the GIS market is an integral part of Technavio's enterprise application portfolio. Technavio reports encompass various regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Some of the topics in this sector include online video platform market, managed services market, voice recognition market, and cloud product lifecycle management market.

GIS market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global GIS marketprojected the Americas as the highest potential market in 2015, with nearly 42% share, when compared to APAC and EMEA. The market generated a large part of the revenue from developed countries such as the US and the UK.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing adoption of GIS in video games will drive the market. GIS consists of complex spatial components in virtual worlds, and it enables simulation of these virtual geographies into the game. To create realistic worlds within the video games to make them more engaging for the players, game designers are utilizing the GIS spatial datasets from GIS databases."

Technavio's new report on the global GIS market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Emerging trends in the market

Key players in the market

Factors impeding growth in the market

The report on the global GIS market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be available within one week of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

