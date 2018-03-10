Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global industrial PC market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This market study will follow up on Technavio's previous industrial PC research, offering an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of prominent drivers and recent trends. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.

The upgraded research report on the industrial PC market is an integral part of Technavio's automationportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the automation market, identifying the important growth drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges in the market. Some of the topics include industrial automation control, industrial sensors, building automation and control systems, gas analyzer market, and DC motors.

Global growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the global industrial PC marketprojected EMEA to showcase the highest potential in 2015 when compared to the Americas and APAC. The rebounding of economic crisis and the presence of large industrial sectors in this region were prominent factors driving the market. The need for industrial PCs in association with the automation needs also added towards the growth of the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The high demand for interoperability of equipment that resulted in high investment in R&D of industrial PCs will drive the market for technically advanced products, which, in-turn, will drive the global industrial PC market."

Technavio's new report on the global industrial PC market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Top factors driving the market growth

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

The report on the global industrial PC market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be available within one week of purchase.

