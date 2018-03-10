ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against WageWorks, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WageWorks, Inc.("WageWorks" or "the Company") (NYSE: WAGE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On March 1, 2018, WageWorks announced: "it is delaying its Annual Report on Form 10K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its financial results and associated conference call for the fourth quarter of 2017." On this news, shares of WageWorks fell $9.75 or over 18% to close at $42.70 per share on March 1, 2018.

Then, on March 2, 2018, WageWorks announced it required additional time to complete its financial statements and assess its internal controls over financial reporting. WageWorks concluded it has a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2017 related to "managing change and assessing risk in the areas of non-routine and complex transactions." WageWorks further announced its Audit Committee is investigating WageWorks' internal controls over financial reporting in fiscal 2016 and 2017, including a review of revenue recognition "related to the accounting for a government contract during fiscal 2016 and associated issues with whether there was an open flow of information and appropriate tone at the top for an effective control environment." When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

