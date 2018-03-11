NMS Properties, Inc.: My Suite is Launching Wilshire Margot - the Next Evolution of All-Inclusive Los Angeles Apartment Living

The Next Evolution of All-Inclusive Living



SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 /

Inspired, Thoughtful, Flexible, and Connected

Discover My Suite - a unique collection of furnished apartments and suites characterized by their well-appointed interiors, short-term lease periods and unparalleled value. My Suite is located near some of Los Angeles' most coveted destinations and ranges from studios to three bedrooms. My Suite offers a truly turnkey solution for those looking for temporary furnished apartments, for a stay of 31 days or longer.

The dedicated team is passionate about quality and excellence, which is why the partially and fully furnished apartments boast tasteful home furnishings and top-of-the-line appliances. Fully loaded with at-home essentials, including kitchenware, bedding, bathroom accessories and more, My Suite apartments are exceptionally suited for the well-traveled who are searching for a 'home away from home' experience.

Rising seven stories above the Wilshire Corridor, Wilshire Margot is a grand yet intimate apartment community with an exceptional offering of amenities and services. Residents are greeted by an elegant porte cochère and 24-hour concierge as they arrive. They also enjoy access to an onsite fitness center, sauna, media lounge, executive business center and rooftop with cabanas. Ranging from studios to three bedrooms, each apartment features top-of-the-line appliances, ample wardrobe space, and expansive glass windows.

SOURCE: NMS Properties, Inc.