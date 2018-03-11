

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lawmakers released documents that show law firms and consultants got millions of pounds from Carillion Plc (CLLN.L), a day before the failing company's chairman asked for an emergency government loan in a letter that one committee head called a 'ransom note.'



Carillion's board requested 10 million pounds after paying more than 6 million pounds to companies including Ernst & Young LLP, FTI Consulting LLP and law firm, Slaughter and May, according to letters and a statement released Sunday by two committees in the House of Commons investigating the collapse. The company is now in liquidation.



Carillion had contracts with many arms of government, including building roads and rail links, managing housing for the armed services, and running facilities for schools and hospitals. The company had 43,000 employees worldwide, almost half of them in Britain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX