Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global fire and gas detection system market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous fire and gas detection system research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment.

The upgraded research report on the fire and gas detection system market is an integral part of Technavio's automationportfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the automation sector, providing strategic insights on various aspects of the industry. Some of the topics include industrial valves market in oil and gas industry, industrial automation control market, industrial sensors market, and building automation and control systems market.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global fire and gas detection system market projected that the EMEA showed the highest potential in 2015, with a market share of 42%, as compared to the Americas and APAC. The Middle East had the world's largest oil and gas extraction and production facilities. The need for fire and gas detection systems has increased in this region due to the growth in oil production and the need to abide by the regulatory bodies. Oil production increased with the rise in E&P activities, which, in turn, escalated the risk of fire incidents. Players are investing heavily in spreading awareness of safety systems among employees as well as designing advanced equipment.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The decrease in the price of IR systems is a key growth driver for the market. This decline can be attributed to the growth in the number of local and regional suppliers. Players in the market are offering IR sensors with a high level of customization that is comparatively cheaper than those of global suppliers. Suppliers had to reduce the cost of their products. The decline in costs and miniaturization led to an increase in the adoption of IR sensors in fire and gas detection systems."

Technavio's new report on the global fire and gas detection system market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global fire and gas detection system market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

