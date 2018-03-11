

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - SpiceJet and CFM International announced a $12.5 billion agreement that finalizes the purchase of LEAP-1B engines to power a total of 155 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, along with spare engines to support the fleet.



The airline also signed a 10-year Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM Services that covers all LEAP-1B engines powering SpiceJet's 737 MAX airplanes. RPFH agreements are part of CFM's portfolio of flexible aftermarket support offerings.



As per the terms of the agreement, CFM guarantees maintenance costs for all SpiceJet's LEAP-1B engines on a pay -by-the-hour basis.



'We are looking forward to introducing the new LEAP-1B into our fleet,' said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. 'The CFM56 engines we currently operate have been a highly valued asset for us over the years.



'We are deeply honored that SpiceJet has again placed its trust in CFM,' said Philippe Petitcolin, CEO of CFM parent company Safran. 'It has been exciting to watch this airline grow over the years and we believe it has a very bright future. We are proud to be such a big part of the SpiceJet team over the long term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX