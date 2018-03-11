Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global rainwater harvesting market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005048/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rainwater harvesting market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.

The upgraded research report on the rainwater harvesting market is an integral part of Technavio's water and waste management portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports in this sector, identifying the important growth drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges. Some of the topics include smart waste market, RO membrane market, water treatment equipment market in power industry, nuclear waste management market, and filters market for wastewater treatment industry.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Rainwater harvesting: market insights

Technavio's previous report on the global rainwater harvesting market projected the Americas as the highest contributor to the market share in 2015 when compared to APAC and EMEA. Rapid industrialization and urbanization were the major factors driving the use of rainwater systems in this region that resulted in a surge in the number of water storage systems.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The growing scarcity of water is a major driver for the rainwater harvesting market globally. It is an affordable solution to overcome such water stress as it can serve as a vital alternative for a decentralized water source. Rainwater harvesting will prevent excessive use of fresh water from the surface and groundwater sources. The widespread applicability of rainwater across the agricultural, domestic, and industrial sectors will result in the growth of the market."

Technavio's new report on the global rainwater harvesting market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global rainwater harvesting market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global rainwater harvesting market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all Energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March. OR Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180311005048/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com