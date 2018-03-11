Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Orange Business Services Partner to Provide Students with Internships and Research Opportunities

DOHA, Qatar, March 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a Qatar-based educational institution of higher learning, and Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group focused on supporting companies' digital transformations, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony held at Orange headquarters in Paris, France on March 9. The MoU is reciprocal and aims to establish an internship program, as well as to enable both institutions to benefit mutually from resources, expertise and human talent.

The three-year MoU primarily revolves around a collaborative internship agreement, which includes up to three HBKU students per year partaking in a three- to six-month placement with Orange Business Services in France, as well as other placements with relevant affiliates within the larger Orange group.

The internship enables students to gain unique experience in IT fields, such as network services, big data, internet-of-things (IOT) solutions, and smart services, with the ultimate objective of achieving a greater understanding of the digital realm.

Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, president of HBKU, said: "Part of our mandate at HBKU is to foster an environment that encourages innovation among our students. This is even more applicable in the ICT field, as innovation drives the technological advancements we see every day. Working with our partners at Orange means that we are able to capitalize on exceptional real-life opportunities, as well as give our students the chance to learn and grow beyond the classroom."

As a key global player in the ICT market, and where skills in areas such as data science and analytics, ICT System Integration Programmes or application services have become critical, Orange Business Services is highly engaged to contribute to the training of future talent through education/training programs and partnerships across the globe.

"We are pleasedto welcome students from a high level and world-class university like HBKU and to cooperate with the "Qatar Foundation" which is fully committed to education, science, and community development in Qatar.This MoUsupports the ambition for Orange Business Services to contribute to the development of IT skills" said Béatrice Felder, CEO of Orange Applications for Business, the Orange Business Services entity in charge of IT System Integration and settled in Qatar.

Potential candidates for the internship program will be pre-selected by HBKU and qualified by Orange or the appropriate partner. Additionally, HBKU and Orange plan to leverage their partnership to work across their research groups.

As a higher education institution, HBKU is dedicated to developing human capital in Qatar and ensures that young people are presented with all the necessary information to help them succeed. With a core focus on research-based knowledge, the University provides unique educational and training programs in the areas of computer science, advanced computing and engineering.

Orange Business Services Qatar is a Qatari JV established on August 2012 with Sheikh Fahad Bin Ghanem Al Thani as a majority shareholder. It offers all Orange Business Services solutions and resources capabilities mainly in the ICT System Integration domains such as Smart Cities, Transportation, Health, Media and other market sectors. In partnership with MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation IT services entity, major smart city Msheireb is benefiting from this alliance technological capabilities.

HBKU is devoted to building a culture that fosters innovation. To find out more about HBKU colleges, programs, and research institutes, visit hbku.edu.qa.

