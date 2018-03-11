

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced new late-breaking clinical trial data from the MOMENTUM 3 clinical study, the left ventricular assist device or LVAD trial to evaluate patients in need of both short-term and long-term support in a single study.



'The long-term data for the pivotal MOMENTUM 3 trial demonstrate overall survival of 83 percent at 2-years and marked improvement in clinical outcomes for our patients suffering with advanced heart failure,' said Mandeep Mehra, M.D., medical director of Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart and Vascular Center in Boston.



The MOMENTUM 3 study data-which will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support consideration of a long-term (destination therapy) indication for Abbott's HeartMate 3 LVAD-compared the HeartMate 3 LVAD to the HeartMate II LVAD in treating advanced heart failure.



The long-term cohort met its primary endpoint with 77.9 percent event free survival (survival free from disabling stroke and device removal due to malfunction), showing superiority over the HeartMate II LVAD at 56.4 percent.



Stroke rate was significantly lower (10 percent) for the HeartMate 3 LVAD compared to the HeartMate II LVAD (19 percent).



In addition, patients receiving HeartMate 3 LVAD had significant improvements compared to the HeartMate II LVAD in functional capacity and quality of life scores at two years compared to baseline. Rates of all other adverse events were similar between the HeartMate 3 LVAD and historical rates seen in the HeartMate II LVAD, which is the most widely used and extensively studied LVAD commercially available.



