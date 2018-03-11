

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) signed in Abu Dhabi two Concession Agreements for the acquisition of a 5% stake in the Lower Zakum offshore oil field and of a 10% stake in the oil, condensate and gas offshore fields of Umm Shaif and Nasr, for a total participation fee of about $875 million and a duration of 40 years.



Lower Zakum is located about 65 kilometers off the coast of Abu Dhabi. The discovery dates back to 1963 and production began in 1967. It has a target production of 450,000 barrels of oil per day. Umm Shaif and Nasr are located about 135 kilometers from the coast of Abu Dhabi and have a target production of 460,000 barrels of oil per day.



In both concessions, ADNOC owns a 60% stake. The operator is ADNOC Offshore.



Eni said it has agreed to sell to Mubadala Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a 10% stake in the Shorouk concession, offshore Egypt, where Zohr's super-giant gas field is located. Eni, through its subsidiary IEOC, currently holds a 60% stake, while the other partners are Rosneft with 30% and BP with 10%.



The agreed consideration is $934 million. The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain standard conditions, including all necessary authorizations from Egypt's authorities.



The Zohr super-giant gas field was successfully started-up in December 2017, in only 28 months after its discovery, and is currently producing 400 million scf per day. The production will gradually ramp up to reach the plateau by the end of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX