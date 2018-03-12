

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) temporarily suspended production of the Model 3 electric sedan at its lone auto plant for a week in late February, according to reports.



Model 3 production was idled from February 20 to February 24 before resuming at the company's assembly plant in Fremont, California, y. The automaker currently makes the Model S sedan, Model X sport utility vehicle and Model 3 at that site, and batteries at a plant known as the Gigafactory east of Reno, Nevada.



'Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1,' a Tesla spokesman reportedly said. 'These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this.'



Tesla is now targeting a weekly Model 3 production rate of 2,500 by the end of this month and 5,000 by the end of June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX