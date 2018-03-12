

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music Publishing, as its Abu Dhabi-based owner seeks to cash in on the booming market for streamed music, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Mubadala Investment Co. has begun reaching out to potential suitors for the catalog of more than 2.1 million songs, which includes hits from Beyonce and Carole King. The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has held talks with Sony and approached other possible buyers, including entertainment groups and potential financial bidders, the report said.



The Tokyo-based company already owns almost 40 percent of EMI, and operates the business.



Mubadala has signaled its intent to sell its majority holding, the people said, and plans to exercise an option that would force Sony to acquire its stake or trigger a sale of the entire company. While that process can't formally begin until the end of June, the people said, Mubadala is already reaching out to interested parties to gauge pricing.



Mubadala is seeking a valuation of at least $4 billion for EMI, the report said, almost double what the Sony-led group, which also includes billionaire David Geffen, paid for the business six years ago. A sale may be the largest music-industry transaction since the last time EMI changed hands.



If the parties fail to reach an agreement, Sony risks losing the catalog to one of its largest competitors. Billionaire Len Blavatnik, the owner of Warner Music Group, has expressed interest in EMI, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX