Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Mar 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - The industry leading118MW H-100 gas turbine, packaged for mechanical drive applications under the partnership of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) has achieved full qualification status by Shell's Technical team based in The Hague.In August 2017, MHPS embarked on a rigorous testing regime to validate the mechanical drive performance of their 2-shaft 118MW H-100 Gas Turbine equipped with their low NOx (single digit ppm) combustion system. After successful completion of testing protocol and a detailed technical review by their qualification team, Shell announced their official qualification of the MHPS gas turbine on December 22, 2017. This followed Shell's earlier qualification of the MHPS 108MW H-100 gas turbine in 2015. Shell has already qualified Mitsubishi Compressors by Enterprise Frame Agreement effective in 2011, clearing the way for MHPS and MCO to supply all components for future Shell LNG compression systems.Upon receiving notification from Shell, MHI President & CEO Shunichi Miyanaga commented, "This milestone in the continued development of the H-100 gas turbine underscores Mitsubishi's competitiveness as the main driver for world-scale LNG liquefaction trains and complements the H-Series strong position in the thermal power plant market. Our goal is to provide our customers with high reliability and productivity, while reducing emissions, complexity, and the overall cost of LNG production."The heavy-duty H-100 Gas Turbine also offers best in class efficiency and reliability with low-maintenance. Benefits of the two-shaft gas turbine for LNG mechanical drive applications include a broad variable-speed operating window, train restarts under settle-out pressure. H-100 gas turbine also adds the benefit such as shortened start-up time and a significantly reduced plot size.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group will further integrate and expand the diverse product and technology lineup of its energy and oil & gas business to meet market needs.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.