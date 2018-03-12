2018 YPO EDGE Delivers Innovative and Transformative Global Idea Exchange

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPO (http://www.ypo.org/), the premier global leadership organization of chief executives, hosted more than 2,800 business leaders from more than 130 countries at the 2018 YPO EDGE, its flagship event in Singapore this month. YPO business leaders gathered with world-renowned thought leaders and innovators to address key issues in business, politics, science, philanthropy and humanities.

Chief executives from different industries learned about unique groundbreaking approaches to challenges and opportunities in business and beyond from world leaders, philanthropists and business legends, including:

Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

Orit Gadiesh, Chairman, Bain and Company

Victor Fung, Ph.D., Chairman, Fung Group; Honorary Chairman, Li and Fung LTD

Rahul Gandhi, MP, President of the Indian National Congress

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, Author and Activist

Yoshi Hori, President of GLOBIS University and Managing Partner of GLOBIS Capital Partners

Billie Jean King, Founder of Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative and former World No.1 tennis player

"As one of Asia's fastest-growing cities, Singapore is not only recognized as a world-class destination but admired around the world for its growth and evolution, making Singapore an ideal host city for the 2018 YPO EDGE, the world's largest gathering of chief executives," said Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO (http://www.ypo.org/). "The YPO EDGE encouraged participants to alter their paradigms to deliver significant impact within the global community in the form of economic opportunity, sustainable environmental change and compassionate leadership."

Other speakers, including Michael Fertik, CEO of Reputation.com; Mark McDonald, Co-Founder of Appster; Maura O'Neill, Ph.D., Faculty Director of UC Berkeley Executive Education and Former Chief Innovation Officer of USAID; and Pattie Sellers, Co-Founder of SellersEaston Media and Former Assistant Managing Editor of "Fortune," inspired YPO leaders to take new risks as they shared their breakthroughs in reputation and brand management, humanitarian leadership, innovative technology and more.

"The 2018 EDGE is designed to challenge business leaders from around the world to defy convention, achieve the extraordinary and enrich their personal leadership," said N.K. Tong, 2018 YPO EDGE Chair. "Now, 2,800 global business leaders will return to their home countries ready to make a difference and transform lives."

The 2018 YPO EDGE marks the second time Singapore has hosted this signature YPO leadership gathering.

"The YPO Singapore chapter and its members were honored to welcome our peers from across the globe for the YPO EDGE," said Terry O'Connor, 2018 Host City Chair. "As a regional hub, Singapore is the heart of the regional economy, and the EDGE was the perfect event to showcase the culture, diversity and areas of opportunity in Singapore and Southeast Asia to business leaders and young entrepreneurs."

Past EDGE events have been held in Vancouver, Dubai, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Istanbul, Singapore, Barcelona, Miami, Sydney, Toronto, and other major cities. Speakers at previous YPO EDGE events include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sir Richard Branson, founder and chairman of the Virgin Group; Muhtar Kent, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company; Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate; and Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The 2019 YPO EDGE is slated for Cape Town, South Africa.

About YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ more than 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org (http://www.ypo.org/).

