New PHNIX House Heating and Hot Water Inverter Heat Pump to Release at MCE in Italy

GUANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, China's leading heat pump manufacturer, will have a variety of this year's new heat pumps on exhibition at the MCE Expo in Italy. In particular, the new PHNIX R32 Inverter Heat Pump series, developed specifically for the global high-end market, will be unveiled at the MCE. This year, PHNIX will develop more cost-effective domestic house heating and hot water heat pump products for the European market to support local business partners, according to Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX overseas business.

Compared to traditional heat exchangers, the water channel of the heat exchange in the PHNIX R32 Heat Pump series is increased by more than 30%, due to its asymmetric plate heat exchangers' design, which means heat transfer efficiency is greatly improved and the unit SCOP is 4.58, Mr. Jab Fan, Division manager of PHNIX house heating heat pumps, expressed.

At the same time, the existing PHNIX DC Inverter heat pump series exhibited at MCE have had some successful applications in Europe in recent years. The existing cost-effective DC inverter heat pump matched with water fan coil performs exceptionally well in house heating and cooling, according to Mr. Jab Fan.

About PHNIX DC Inverter Heat Pump

Energy Saving Up To 30% with A++ ErP Level PHNIX DC Inverter Heat Pump can work efficiently through floor heating, water fan coils or radiators for heating/cooling. This series of unit utilizes advanced heat pump technology to achieve high efficiency with an SCOP of 4.0. The energy consumption of Hero Series is 30% less than that of normal heat pump units.

0.5°C Precise Control PHNIX DC inverter heat pump units can change the operating frequency of the compressors automatically according to the hot water/heating/cooling requirement. When the target temperature is reached, the units run at a lower frequency, and the temperature control accuracy can be as precise as 0.5 °C.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps inChina, is an international enterprise specializing intheR&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported toEurope,North Americaand other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visitwww.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652298/PHNIX_house_heating_pump.jpg