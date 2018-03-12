Nordic Nanovector to Present at the China Healthcare Investing and Partnering Symposium in China and Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar in London

OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the company will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS) in Hangzhou, China (15-17 March)

(15-17 March) Stifel Nordic Healthcare Seminar in London, UK (20 March)

The slides presented will be made available on Nordic Nanovector's website (www.nordicnanovector.com) in the Investor Relations section following the presentations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets. The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-the-china-healthcare-investing---partnering-symposium-in-china-and-s,c2469759