

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced changes to its senior leadership team. Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, Steffen Lang, Global Head Novartis Technical Operations, and Shannon Klinger, Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer, have been appointed to the Executive Committee of Novartis or ECN. All changes are effective as of April 1, 2018. André Wyss, President Novartis Operations, has decided to step down from the ECN on April 1, 2018, to pursue his career outside of Novartis.



After stepping down, Wyss will be available to support a proper handover, the company said.



As a result, Novartis Operations will be split into Novartis Technical Operations and Novartis Business Services. Novartis Technical Operations and Quality teams across more than 60 production and supply chain sites serve millions of patients and customers every day.



Steffen Lang, Global Head Novartis Technical Operations, will report directly to the CEO and become a member of the ECN. Mr. Lang joined Novartis in 1994 and served as Global Head Biologics Technical Development and Manufacturing, and Global Head Technical R&D prior to his current role.



Philippe Barrois, Head Novartis Corporate Affairs, will lead the Novartis Business Services organization ad interim. An internal and external search for a new Head of Novartis Business Services has started. Matthias Leuenberger, Delegate Novartis Switzerland, will assume the role of Country President for Switzerland.



Bertrand Bodson, Chief Digital Officer, will become a member of the ECN. He joined Novartis on January 1, 2018 and has begun to shape the new Digital organization across Novartis.



Shannon Klinger will join the ECN and her role will be expanded to Chief Ethics,Risk and Compliance Officer allowing for an integrated approach to risk identification and management that is aligned with our commitment to hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards in all of our activities.



