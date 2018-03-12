

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE), a German energy utility, reported Monday that its fiscal 2017 net profit attributable to shareholders plunged 48.6 percent to 778 million euros from 1.51 billion euros.



Rebased earnings per share were 1.40 euros, down from 2.72 euros last year.



Distributable profit was 889.0 million euros, compared to 889.7 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 1.22 billion euros or 2.20 euros per share, compared to 1.12 billion euros or 2.02 euros per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased to 11.95 billion euros from 11.37 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue without Electricity tax / natural gas tax was 11.52 billion euros, compared to 10.95 billion euros last year. The company noted that revenue was almost exclusively generated in Germany.



