GCF Production was restarted this morning. If your system was connected before 06:23 CET please verify that you successfully connected to the new session from sequence number 1.
For technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
For other questions please contact:
Global Data Products
dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
For other questions please contact:
Global Data Products
dataproducts@nasdaq.com