Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 12, 2018 at 8:30 a.m.

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plans

A total of 49,046 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to the 28 key employees participating in the Share-based incentive plan 2015 and Restricted share-based incentive plan 2016 under the terms and conditions of the plans.

The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2017.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 323,318.

More information:

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

