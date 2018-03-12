sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,01 Euro		-0,12
-0,66 %
WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCADIS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,115
18,37
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARCADIS NV
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCADIS NV18,01-0,66 %