

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dutch engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV (ARCAY.PK) said that its Supervisory Board has nominated Sarah Kuijlaars for the position of Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, as the successor to Renier Vree, who left Arcadis on 1 March, 2018.



Mrs. Kuijlaars is currently Chief Financial Officer of the Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace business. Before joining Rolls-Royce, Kuijlaars held several Finance leadership roles during a twenty-five year career with Royal Dutch Shell. She has worked in several geographies with distinctly different cultures and has dealt with multiple stakeholders in complex business relationships.



The Supervisory Board is proposing the appointment of Mrs. Kuijlaars as CFO and member of the Executive Board for a period of four years at the next Annual General Meeting on 24 April, 2018.



Mary Ann Hopkins, Executive Board member responsible for Americas and Stephan Ritter, Executive Board member responsible for Europe, UK and the Middle East have taken on roles in the newly formed Executive Leadership Team, effective 11 March, 2018.



As a result of the new leadership structure, the Supervisory Board and Stephanie Hottenhuis, Executive Board member, responsible for Asia Pacific and CallisonRTKL have come to a mutual agreement for Mrs. Hottenhuis to leave Arcadis effective 1 October, 2018. She has stepped down as Executive Board member, effective 11 March, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX