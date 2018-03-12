Bushmills Irish Whiskey: Poetic Short Film Featuring Foy Vance Celebrates Real Irish Culture Ahead of St. Patrick's Day

BUSHMILLS, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As people get ready to celebrate St Patrick's Day on 17th March, BushmillsIrish Whiskey, which is produced at Ireland's oldest working distillery, has released a poetic short film encouraging whiskey fans to celebrate St Patrick's Day the way real Irish people do.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652608/Bushmills_Irish_Whiskey.jpg )



Featuring Foy Vance - a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland whose musical vision and witty charm have enchanted audiences across the globe - the film's powerful script written by Foy's friend and poet Jon Plunkett, also from Northern Ireland, is inspired by the importance of home, a common sentiment with those who claim Irish heritage but live elsewhere.

Travelling through America for much of his youth, Vance who has penned music for some of the biggest names in the music industry, eventually settled down in Ireland, before moving to Scotland where he now lives with his wife and children.

Commenting on the film he said: "It felt great to be amongst the Bushmills family again. It's always good to come home to such a heart (and throat) warming welcome."

Colum Egan, Master Distiller at Bushmills Irish Whiskey, adds: "As the oldest working distillery in Ireland our whiskey is made by the hands of the close Bushmills community and has been for centuries. We pride ourselves on our unwavering character and that's really because of the people who make it - doing what's right rather than what's popular. Foy captures this ethos in his music. The places he's lived and the people he's met have influenced his song-writing and with his Irish roots so close to his heart, we knew he would be the perfect choice to help us celebrate the real essence of modern Ireland ahead of St. Patrick's Day."

Culminating with the iconic words of 'The Bushmills Toast', inspired by the ancient Irish ritual in which a drink is taken as an expression of honour or goodwill, Bushmills Irish Whiskey is encouraging everyone to raise a glass to RealIrish this St. Patrick's Day. To watch the short film visit https://youtu.be/8RspE0zdLeA.