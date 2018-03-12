Riga, Latvia, 2018-03-12 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 26.02.2018- Takeover offer VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG 27.03.2018 period škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2018- Audited annual ABLV ABLV Bank RIG 16.03.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2018- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 18.03.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2018- Audited annual NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 16.03.2018 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2018 Government LTGCB07024B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB07024B Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.03.2018 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.03.2018 Audited annual LEGR020027A Lietuvos energija VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2018 Audited annual VSS1R Valmieras stikla RIG report škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.03.2018 Audited annual KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN report --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.