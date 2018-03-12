sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.03.2018 | 08:07
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

IMC Exploration Group Plc - Half-yearly Report, 1 July 2017 to 31 Dec 2018

Chairman's Statement.

Financial Results for IMC Exploration Group PLC ('IMC' or the 'Company') for the half-year ended 31st December 2017

Dear Shareholder,

The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the interim financial results for IMC for the six months to 31st December 2017. The consolidated, unaudited financial statements presented below have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Over the past number of months IMC has been engaged in a strategic review of all its projects. It was decided IMC would concentrate on its three main projects: Tailings and Spoils project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow, North Wexford Gold Project and IMC's Zinc Project in Tulla, Co. Clare.

IMC's feasibility study on its flagship project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow is continuing and to that end the Company has signed a Heads of Agreement with Trove Metals Limited which is expected to lead to a joint venture agreement, subject to the approval of the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Following an assessment of IMC's highly prospective north Wexford gold project, it is apparent to IMC that the licence clearly has untested potential for primary gold mineralisation. Drilling and float sampling indicates that the Kilmichael area contains significant gold grades in a structurally complex setting (CPR 2018). To date, IMC has completed six drill-holes with highly positive results.

IMC's Zinc Project lies adjacent to the Kilbricken zinc deposit in Tulla, Co. Clare and Shannon, Co. Clare. It is on the north-eastern margin of a block of licences that have produced significant exploration results by other operators. The Kilbricken deposit, c. 15 km to the southwest and held by Hannon Metals, has an NI 43-101-compliant resource of 2.7Mt at 8.8% zinc equivalent (indicated) and 1.7Mt at 8.2% zinc equivalent7 (inferred). IMC recently has drilled on the licence area.

We are in on-going positive discussions regarding Koza's role in IMC. IMC has enjoyed a good working relationship with Koza over several years and, by mutual agreement, the current IMC/Koza Joint Venture has been set aside. We are assured of, and look forward to, their contribution to the future of IMC.

Following our indepth this strategic review it was decided IMC has requested permission from the Exploration and Mining Division ("EMD') of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment to relinquish a number of base metal licences, so that we could concentrate on the three main projects described above.

Your Directors believe the conclusions of this review to be positive and constructive. Concentrating on completion of our works' programme on our main projects will, in the opinion of your Board, accelerate progress to realising the potential of IMC's projects to the benefit of all shareholders.

LIAM MCGRATTAN,

CHAIRMAN, Dublin, 9th March 2017

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 December 2017
Six MonthsSix MonthsYear Ended
Notes31-Dec-1731-Dec-1630-Jun-17
EuroEuro
Continuing Operations
Revenue---
Other Income / (Expense)000
Administrative Expenses(74,680)(98,919)(267,507)
(Loss) before tax(74,680)(98,919)(267,507)
Income tax expense000
(Loss) for period from continuing operations(74,680)(98,919)(267,507)
Other Comprehensive income--
Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period(74,680)(98,919)(267,507)
Earnings per share (all continuing)
Loss per ordinary share - basic & diluted1(0.001)(0.001)(0.002)
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2017
Six MonthsSix MonthsYear Ended
Notes31-Dec-1731-Dec-1630-Jun-17
Non Current Assets2587,666587,666587,666
Current assets
Debtors78,74788,68881,018
Cash and cash equivalents(35,362)300(19,464)
Total assets631,050676,654649,219
Equity and liabilities
Equity
"A" Ordinary Share Capital38,09338,09338,093
Ordinary Share Capital136,017107,817128,517
Share Premium - Ord Shares2,554,4092,237,4152,489,137
Retained Earnings(2,160,143)(1,916,874)(2,085,462)
Equity attributable to the owners of the Company568,376466,451570,285
Current Liabilities
Trade & Other Payables62,674210,20378,934
Total liabilities62,674210,20378,934
Total equity and liabilities631,050676,654649,219
Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 December 2017
"A"Share
OrdinaryOrdinaryPremium
Share Share OrdinaryRetained
CapitalCapitalSharesLossesTotal
EuroEuroEuroEuroEuro
Balance at 30 June 201638,093107,8172,237,415(1,817,956)565,369
Loss for the Period(267,507)(267,507)
Other Comprehensive loss for the period-
Issue of share capital20,700251,722272,422
Share Issue Costs-
Balance at 30 June 201738,093128,5172,489,137(2,085,462)570,285
Loss for the Period(74,680)(74,680)
Other Comprehensive loss for the period-
Issue of share capital7,50065,27272,772
Share Issue Costs-
Balance at 31 December 201738,093136,0172,554,409(2,160,143)568,376
Accounting Policies
Basis of Preparation
The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis.
The financial statements are presented in Euro.
1. Statement of Compliance
The consolidated interim financial statements of IMC Exploration Group PLC and its subsidiary have been reviewed by the auditor and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU). In addition to complying with its legal obligation to comply with IFRS as adopted for use in the EU, the Group has also complied with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Notes to and forming part of the interim financial statements
1. Loss per Share
Basic loss per Ordinary Share amounts are calculated by dividing net loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.
Basic earnings per share
The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:
Six MonthsSix MonthsYear Ended
31-Dec-1731-Dec-1630-Jun-17
Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent74,68098,919267,507
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earning per share136,016,719128,516,719128,516,719
Basic (loss) per ordinary share(0.001)(0.001)(0.002)

2. Non Current Assets
Exploration Plant andFinancial
ExpenditureEquipmentAssetsTotal
EuroEuroEuroEuro
Cost
At 30 June 2016587,6656,12538,738632,528
Additions/Disposals---0
At 30 June 2017587,6656,12538,738632,528
Additions/Disposals--00
At 31 December 2017587,6656,12538,738632,528
Provision for diminution in value
At 30 June 2016-(6,125)(38,738)(44,863)
Charge for period-0-0
Disposal-0-0
At 30 June 2017-(6,125)(38,738)(44,863)
Charge for period--00
At 31 December 2017-(6,125)(38,738)(44,863)
Net book value
At 31 December 2017587,66500587,665
Expenditure on exploration activities is deferred on areas of interest until a reasonable assessment can be determined of the existence or otherwise of economically recoverable reserves. No amortisation has been charged in the period. The directors have reviewed the carrying value of the exploration and evaluation assets and consider it to be fairly stated and not impaired at 31 December 2017. The recoverability of the exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development of the group's licence areas.
3. Share capital - Group and Company
31-Dec-1731-Dec-1630-Jun-17
EuroEuroEuro
200,000,000 Ordinary shares of Euro 0.001 each400,000200,000400,000
50,000 "A" Ordinary shares of One Euro each50,00050,00050,000
450,000250,000450,000
Issued, called up and fully paid
Number ofShareShare
sharesCapitalPremium
EuroEuro
Euro 0.001 Ordinary Shares
At 30 June 2016107,816,719107,8172,237,415
Issued in period20,700,00020,700251,722
At 30 June 2017128,516,719128,5172,489,137
Issued in period7,500,0007,50065,272
At 31 December 2017136,016,719136,0172,554,409
Issued, called up and partly paid
Number ofShareShare
sharesCapitalPremium
EuroEuro
One Euro A Ordinary Shares
At 30 June 201638,09338,093-
Issued in period---
At 30 June 201738,09338,093-
Issued in period---
At 31 December 201738,09338,093-
"A" Ordinary Shares have the right to receive notice of and attend but not to vote at general meetings, no right to a dividend, right to return of capital but no further right to participate in a distribution of assets of the company.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contact Details:
IMC Exploration Group PLC
Mr. Liam McGrattan
Tel.: Ireland +353 872745427

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Brinsley Holman/Graham Atthill-Beck
Tel: United Kingdom +44 20 7464 4090

This announcement is distributed by PR Newswire on behalf of the Company.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that it is solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


