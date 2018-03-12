Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2018) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) would like to announce that the Company has started a new partnership with the goal to select and train promising Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Realities startups from Brazil to develop and explore the Canadian market.

The XR Canada International Acceleration Program is the first of its kind to give access to Brazilian startups from the VR, AR and MR segment. Developed by YDreams Global and Dream2B in partnership with THE Cube, from BC Tech, the program will last four weeks and will take place in Vancouver.

Up to eight startups in GROWTH stage will be selected to participate in workshops, mentorships and meet entrepreneurs from Canada and Brazil. They will also attend B2B meetings with potential partners and clients, speed dating with investors and high level networking.

The cost of the program and the trip will be covered by a private fund, allowing startups to participate in this unique experience. Selected startups will be invited to attend the BC Tech Summit.

"It is great to see that YDreams Global experience can be useful to other startups. It also puts us in a strategic position to have access to startups with great products and have the opportunity to get involved at an early stage. This can help us with other initiatives we already have, such as Arkave VR, as well as opening new verticals for the Company that could be significant in the near future. It also strengthens our relationship with important entities from British Columbia," stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

The initiative has the support of significant entities such as the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce, the Brazilian Consulate in Vancouver, the government of British Columbia, BC Tech and the VRAR Association of Vancouver, to mention a few.

President of the VRARA Vancouver, Dan Burgar says about the initiative: "We're very supportive of initiatives like this one that will encourage the continued growth of BC's VR/AR sector. As the industry develops we're going to need to fill jobs and looking outward for international talent is great way to meet this demand. I've met many skilled developers and creators from Brazil and would welcome the opportunity to work more closely with them to strengthen BC's VR/AR industry."

The program was brought to the Company by Marcos Alves, responsible for the Ventures Division of YDreams Global, he adds: "This program offers an unique opportunity to outstanding Brazilian XR startups to access a blooming ecosystem of clients, investors, partners and talents with the proper education to leverage them in their internationalization strategy, from Brazil, to Canada, to the world."

About Dream2B

Dream2B is an international venture builder specialized in creating bridges between Canadian and Brazilian markets through the creation of startups acceleration programs, organization of international delegations and development of business opportunities between companies of the two countries. Dream2B has successfully brought 22 Brazilian startups for acceleration in Canada and this is the 3rd program.

About The Cube

The Cube is a co-working space with over 6000 sq/ft and has been transformed into the ultimate environment to build an AR/VR/MR company. Located in the heart of Railtown, Vancouver, industry leaders, game-changers, and disruptors who are putting Vancouver's AR/VR/MR industry on the map gather with access to resources like expert advice, workshops, and programs that are designed to help your company grow and succeed.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,300 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

