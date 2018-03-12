Artist's impression of Gold Coast @ Sihanoukville with the Le Meridien Sihanoukville (left) slated to open in 2022



SINGAPORE, Mar 12, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Cambodian real estate company Grand Lion Group has inked a deal with Marriott International, Inc., to manage and operate a new hotel in the stunning coastal city of Sihanoukville, located in Cambodia's southwest region, a short 35-minute flight from the capital of Phnom Penh.Branded Le Meridien, the 388-room five-star hotel will comprise an all-day dining/open kitchen concept restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a rooftop bar with captivating views of the ocean and the outlying islands, state of the art fitness center, wellness spa, meeting rooms and ballroom accommodating 400, and an oceanfront beach club with infinity pools, restaurant and bar.The hotel forms part of the USD200 million Gold Coast at Sihanoukville - a mega hotel and luxury residence complex - located on 1.67 hectares just 17km from the airport. Towering 58 stories high, all 888 units in the stylishly designed Lyon D'or residence tower will enjoy panoramic sea views of the Gulf of Thailand. Designed with an immersive plush resort experience for an upscale clientele with two levels of luxury retail podium, Lyon D'or will have a rooftop infinity pool, sky lounge, fitness center, spa, recreation and multi-purpose rooms. Residents and their guests will also enjoy the facilities and services from Room Service to Concierge at Le Meridien including access to the dining venues at the hotel and beach club.The project will be designed by the award-winning Bangkok-based Tandem Architects 2001 and interior design firm JKY Concept. Plans are in the pipeline to form a collaboration with a world renowned Italian luxury interior furnishings house to furnish Lyon D'or. The residences will be exclusively marketed by Knight Frank, a global real estate consultancy that has sold some of the world's most iconic properties.Named after its former king Norodom Sihanouk, Sihanoukville has evolved from a sleepy beach town and port city to one of Cambodia's premier beach destinations, rich in natural beauty. Its close proximity to surrounding tropical islands and the Ream National Park has attracted a growing number of international visitors over the years.Ground breaking is scheduled for January 2019 with date of opening slated for January 2022. The Gold Coast at Sihanoukville, built by Nath Land Development, a division of the Grand Lion Group, follows the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Siem Reap Resort in January 2018, the Group's first hotel property in the Kingdom.The Chairman and CEO of the Grand Lion Group, Mr Lundy Nath comments, "With the increasing growth in visitation to Cambodia, the time is ripe for us to introduce a global hospitality brand in Sihanoukville. The region's unspoilt beaches, pristine waters and laid-back ambience will appeal to international visitors in search of a relaxing coastal getaway. Gold Coast at Sihanoukville will complement the Courtyard by Marriott Siem Reap and the nearby Angkor Archaeological Park by providing an extended stay for guests to explore another dimension of Cambodia. This mega project aims to be among the first to open a new chapter in luxury beach destination experiences in Sihanoukville."Signing Cermony: Orlando Moreno, Vice President of Development, GLG, Lundy Nath, Chairman and CEO of GLG, Kevin Chen, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development, APAC, Marriott Int'l and Andree Susilo, Director, Hotel Development, APAC, Marriott Int'l (l-r), March 8.For further details, please visit grandliongroup.com.Media Contact:Selena OhT: +65 9622 4890 / E: Selena@writesel.comSource: Grand Lion GroupCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.