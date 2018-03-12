EQS-Ad-hoc: JH-Holding Finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond JH-Holding Finance SA proposes redemption of all of the remaining EUR 81,061,544 outstanding principal amount of its 8.25%/9.00% PIK toggle notes due 2022 12-March-2018 / 07:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 MAR _Luxembourg, 12 March 2018_ JH-Holding Finance SA announces that it proposes to redeem all of the remaining EUR 81,061,544 outstanding principal amount of its 8.25%/9.00% PIK toggle notes due 2022 (Luxembourg Stock Exchange; Regulation S ISIN: DE000A1Z0J96; Rule 144A ISIN: DE000A1Z0KA3) on or around 1 June 2018. Concurrently with this announcement, Progroup AG has announced that it proposes an offering of EUR 450 million senior secured notes due 2026. It is intended to use a portion of the proceeds from this offering to pay cash dividends to Progroup AG's shareholders enabling its majority shareholder JH-Holding GmbH, the sole shareholder of JH-Holding Finance SA, to fund the proposed redemption of all of the remaining PIK toggle notes. The redemption notice is intended to be issued following the successful completion of the proposed offering by Progroup AG and the payment of the proposed dividends. In accordance with the conditions of issue, the PIK toggle notes would be redeemed at a redemption price of 104.125%, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the redemption date. This announcement is not a redemption notice in accordance with the conditions of issue. **** end of ad hoc announcement **** For further information: JH-Holding Finance SA Attn: Marion Raabe 14, rue Edward Steichen L-2540 Luxembourg Tel: +352 422 229 289 Email: marion.raabe@vistra.com 12-March-2018 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international 661879 12-March-2018 CET/CEST

March 12, 2018 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)