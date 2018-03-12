Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017 12-March-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC* *(the "Company")* *RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2017* *Chairman's Statement* I am pleased to present the present the strategic report on the Company for the year ended 31st December 2017 together with the audited, consolidated financial statements for the same period signed on 8th March 2018 and certain of the notes thereto. *Financial results* The loss of the year before and after taxation was GBP8,926 (2016: GBP23,412). Cash in the bank at the end of December 2016 was GBP272 (2016: GBP72,605). Shareholders' attention, however, is drawn to note 14 below to the financial statements, which details certain significant, post- balance sheet events. The directors consider the results for the year to be in line with expectations at the beginning of the second half of 2017. *Review of business* The Company has been seeking potential acquisitions and investment opportunities since its flotation on what is now the NEX Exchange Growth Market. During the year under review, the Company had not yet commenced formal due diligence on any particular opportunity but the board intends to complete a transaction as soon as it finds a suitable target. The Company seeks to invest in assets in the UK property market and/or the African resources sector. On 30 June 2017, the Company purchased an investment property in Leeds for GBP200,000 plus expenses, using the cash resources of the Company together with a short-term loan. The existing tenant subsequently surrendered their lease by mutual consent and paid an amount of GBP22,500 in exchange for early termination; this forms the Company's income for the year. After the year end terms have been agreed to sell the property for GBP235,000, and a GBP5,000 non-refundable deposit has been received by the Company, although contracts have not yet been exchanged. In November 2017, a placing an open offer was made by the Company; the placing shares were allotted immediately after the year end. The gross proceeds from the issuance of new shares were GBP180,500. Net funds received from the placing have been used to repay the loan on the investment property, thus substantially de-leveraging the Company. *Board changes* On 12 January 2017, Graham Jones joined Gavin Burnell and me on the board, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the commercial property sector. Mr. Burnell resigned as a director on 30 June 2017 and I would like to thank him for his assistance. On 12 December 2017 Simon Grant-Rennick was appointed to the board. He has extensive experience of continental Africa and the mining and natural resources sector as a whole. Since Mr Grant-Rennick's appointment as a director, the Company has been actively evaluating potential investments. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when necessary. *Future developments* The directors remain focused on looking for opportunities where businesses or companies that they consider have the potential to produce a favourable return for shareholders in the short- or medium-terms. *Principal risks and uncertainties* Given the nature of the business and activity of the Company, the Directors believe that the Company is not exposed to significant risks other than liquidity risk. The Company's continued future operations depend on the ability to hold sufficient working capital to be able to meet its financial obligations. The Directors are confident that there is adequate funding to finance immediate working capital requirements. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA, Chairman, Kingston upon Hull, 9th March 2018 *Hellenic Capital plc; Statement of Comprehensive Income* *Year ended 31st December 2017* *2017* 2016 *Note* *GBP* GBP *Turnover* *4* 22,500 - -------------------- -------------- *Gross profit* 22,500 - Administrative 22,997 23,412 expenses -------------------- -------------------- *Operating *5* (497) (23,412) loss* Interest *7* 8,429 - payable and similar expenses -------------------- -------------------- *Loss before (8,926) (23,412) taxation* Tax on loss *8* - - -------------------- -------------------- *Loss for the (8,926) (23,412) financial year and total comprehensive income* -------------------- -------------------- All the activities of the Company are from continuing operations. *Hellenic Capital plc Statement of Financial Position* *31st December 2017* *2017* 2016 *Note* *GBP* GBP *Fixed assets* Tangible assets *9* 204,436 - *Current assets* Debtors *10* 20,084 3,029 Cash at bank and in 272 72,605 hand -------------------- -------------------- 20,356 75,634 *Creditors: *11* 166,575 9,363 amounts falling due within one year* -------------------- -------------------- *Net current (146,219) 66,271 (liabilities)/assets* -------------------- -------------------- *Total assets less 58,217 66,271 current liabilities* -------------------- -------------------- *Net assets* 58,217 66,271 -------------------- -------------------- *Capital and reserves* Called up *12* 62,190 61,890 share capital Share premium *13* 174,116 173,544 account Profit and *13* (178,089) (169,163) loss account -------------------- -------------------- *Members' funds* 58,217 66,271 -------------------- -------------------- *Hellenic Capital plc Statement of Changes in Equity* *Year ended 31st December 2017* Called up share Share premium Profit and loss *Total* capital account account GBP GBP GBP *GBP* *At 1 61,890 173,544 (145,751) 89,683 Januar y 2016* Loss (23,412) (23,412) for the year ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ *Total - - (23,412) (23,412) compre hensiv e income for the year* *At 31 61,890 173,544 (169,163) 66,271 Decemb er 2016* Loss (8,926) (8,926) for the year ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ *Total - - (8,926) (8,926) compre hensiv e income for the year* Issue 300 572 - 872 of shares ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ *Total 300 572 - 872 invest ments by and distri bution s to owners * ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ *At 31 62,190 174,116 (178,089) 58,217 Decemb er 2017* ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ *Hellenic Capital plc Statement of Cash Flows* *Year ended 31st December 2017* *2017* 2016 *GBP* GBP *Cash flows from operating activities* Loss for the financial year (8,926) (23,412) _Adjustments for:_ Depreciation of tangible assets 927 - Interest payable and similar expenses 8,429 - Accrued expenses/(income) 1,275 (390) _Changes in:_ Trade and other (17,055) 11 debtors Trade and other 143,437 511 creditors -------------------- -------------------- Cash generated from 128,087 (23,280) operations Interest paid (8,429) - -------------------- -------------------- Net cash from/(used 119,658 (23,280) in) operating activities -------------------- -------------------- *Cash flows from investing activities* Purchase of tangible (205,363) - assets -------------------- -------------------- Net cash used in (205,363) - investing activities *Cash flows from financing activities* Proceeds from issue of 872 - ordinary shares Proceeds from 190,500 - borrowings Repayments of (178,000) - borrowings -------------------- -------------------- Net cash from 13,372 - financing activities *Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents* (72,333) (23,280) *Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 72,605 95,885 year* *Cash and cash equivalents at end of year* 272 72,605 These financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 8thMarch 2018, and are signed on behalf of the board by: Mr Jackson Director *Hellenic Capital plc* *Selected notes to the Financial Statements* *Year ended 31st December 2017* *1.* *General information*

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2018 03:03 ET (07:03 GMT)