

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) along with its biologics research and development arm MedImmune, announced Monday an updated timeline for the final analysis of the Phase III MYSTIC trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab).



MYSTIC is an event-driven clinical trial and continues per protocol.



The trial of Imfinzi is as monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab, versus platinum-based standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in previously-untreated patients with metastatic (Stage IV) 1st-line non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



Based on current predictions, the final analysis of overall survival (OS) is now expected in the second half of 2018 (previously anticipated in the first half).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX