DGAP-Ad-hoc: Progroup AG / Key word(s): Bond Progroup AG proposes redemption of 5.125% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2022 12-March-2018 / 07:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 MAR _Landau/Pfalz, 12 March 2018_ Progroup AG proposes to redeem in full the EUR 345 million outstanding principal amount of its 5.125% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2022 (Luxembourg Stock Exchange; Regulation S ISIN: DE000A161GC3; Rule 144A ISIN: DE000A161GD1) on 2 May 2018. To provide, among others, the funds for the proposed redemption Progroup AG proposes an offering of EUR 450 million senior secured notes due 2026. The redemption notice is intended to be issued concurrently with the completion of the proposed offering by Progroup AG. In accordance with the conditions of issue, the 5.125% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2022 would be redeemed at a redemption price of 102.563%, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but excluding, the redemption date. This announcement is not a redemption notice in accordance with the conditions of issue. **** end of ad hoc announcement **** For further information: Progroup AG Dr. Volker Metz Chief Financial Officer Horstring 12 76829 Landau Tel: +49 (0) 6341 5576-106 E-Mail: volker.metz@progroup.ag 12-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Progroup AG Horstring 12 76829 Landau Germany Phone: 06341 / 5576 - 0 E-mail: info@progroup.ag Internet: www.progroup.ag ISIN: DE000A161GE9, DE000A161GC3, DE000A161GD1, DE000A169LZ7, DE000A161GF6 WKN: A161GE Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart End of Announcement DGAP News Service 661855 12-March-2018 CET/CEST

