

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday amid risk appetite, as Asian stocks rose following solid gains on Wall Street, as mixed jobs data eased worries over faster rate hikes.



The U.S. Labor Department said that non-farm payroll employment surged up by 313,000 jobs in February, the biggest gain since mid-2016. Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings slowed, easing worries about faster interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



Further underpinning the risk sentiment was easing geopolitical concerns in the wake of President Donald Trump's acceptance of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to halt nuclear tests.



News that Australia was exempted from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports also cheered investors.



The aussie climbed to a 2-week high of 0.7874 against the greenback, 4-day high of 1.0085 against the loonie and near a 2-week high of 1.5645 against the euro, from Friday's closing values of 0.7846, 1.0051 and 1.5677, respectively. The aussie is seen finding resistance around 0.795 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.55 against the euro.



The aussie recovered to 1.0764 against the kiwi, from an early low of 1.0741. On the upside, 1.10 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.



The aussie bounced off to 84.01 against the yen, from an early low of 83.67. This may be compared to near a 2-week high of 84.10 hit early in the session. The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around the 86.00 level.



Quarterly survey by the Ministry of Finance and the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's business survey index of large manufacturers weakened notably in the three months ended March.



The Business Survey Index, or BSI, dropped 2.9 in the three-month period to March from 9.7 in the previous three months.



The kiwi advanced to a 2-week high of 0.7323 against the greenback and an 11-day high of 1.6826 against the euro, from Friday's closing values of 0.7279 and 1.6894, respectively. If the kiwi rises further, 0.74 and 1.67 are likely seen as its next resistance levels against the greenback and the euro, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early low of 77.78 against the yen and recovered to 78.06. This may be compared to a 2-week high of 78.16 hit early in the session. The kiwi is poised to find resistance around the 79.00 level.



Looking ahead, U.S. budget statement for February is set for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX