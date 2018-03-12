

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) Monday announced that it has received a lump-sum Engineering, Procurement and Construction or EPC contract from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited or BPCL valued at approximately $135 million.



Located at BPCL's Kochi Refinery, Kerala, India, the scope of work encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, pre-commissioning and assistance with commissioning. The 27-month contract is for the addition of a new Motor Sprit or MS block of refining units, which will increase the current output of the facility to meet India's BS-VI automotive fuel quality.



Sunder Kalyanam, Group Managing Director for Petrofac's Engineering & Construction Growth business said, 'Having previously executed EPC projects in India between 1997 and 2004, we are delighted to have secured this contract to deliver a new complex of units at the BPCL Kochi Refinery. This award demonstrates our organic growth ambitions in action, and attests to our strategy of a continued increase in our capabilities in India, a country which holds a special place in our service offering.'



