Golar LNG: FLNG Hilli Episeyo and Gandria update

Further to the trading update provided as part of the recent 4Q 2017 results presentation, Golar LNG Limited confirms that first production of LNG has successfully commenced from Hilli Episeyo offshore Cameroon and that the Golar Gandria has been removed from layup and is now at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 12, 2018

