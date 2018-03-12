3rd Annual Postgres Vision Conference to Assemble Innovators in Open Source Data Management

Industry's only event dedicated to applying Postgres to digital business challenges opens call for papers to widen conversation among practitioners and business leaders

BOSTON, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Postgres Vision, the premier database industry event dedicated to exploring the application of Postgres in mission critical environments and digital business, is returning to Boston. Postgres Vision 2018 will take placeJune 5-6, 2018, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, located on the picturesque Charles River.

Now in its third year, Postgres Vision has already become a leading event for technology and business thought leaders, innovators, developers, and executives from across the globe to meet and explore the future of Postgres in the enterprise.

"Organizations are using digital initiatives to create competitive advantage, and they must adapt their business and technology models for new cloud and data-driven digital applications," said Ed Boyajian, CEO and President, EnterpriseDB. "Postgres is open for business to meet the challenges of building database architectures that are cost efficient, but still provide the functionality and reliability that large enterprises demand. Postgres Vision has become the place where thought leaders, open source developers, and technology companies can exchange ideas on the innovation and agility that Postgres delivers in today's digital business era."

Open source database management systems are now recognized for their maturity and Postgres has achieved a leadership position among DBMS solutions. Organizations evolving their data infrastructures need to rapidly deploy in public and cloud environments, reduce costs so they can invest strategically, and adapt quickly to changing business needs. Postgres and open source DBMS solutions deliver the flexibility required and better support the migration to cloud-based deployment models organizations are seeking.

The theme for Postgres Vision 2018 will be "Postgres in the Cloud" and will include keynote sessions, informational panels, and presentations that will enable organizations to prepare strategies for managing data in the cloud. Content will emphasize the needs of both business decision makers and technical problem solvers with a range of topics, such as migrating from legacy database systems, adoption of Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) solutions, preparing for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), incorporating agility frameworks and DevOps methods, and new Postgres capabilities. The ever popular Lightning Talks will also return.

Speakers include:

Craig Bogovich , Solutions Architect Consultant, NTT Data

, Solutions Architect Consultant, NTT Data Robert Haas , a Major Contributor and Committer to the PostgreSQL Project; and Vice President, Chief Database Architect at EDB

, a Major Contributor and Committer to the PostgreSQL Project; and Vice President, Chief Database Architect at EDB Bruce Momjian , Co-founder of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group and Core Team Member; and Senior Database Architect at EDB

, Co-founder of the PostgreSQL Global Development Group and Core Team Member; and Senior Database Architect at EDB Henrik Roos , Head of Technology Consultancy for Health and Public Services, Accenture Finland

Attendees will learn from the leaders in Postgres data management about best practices for implementing new Postgres infrastructures on-premises and in the cloud as well as a new understanding of its rich functionality and interoperability within the data management platform. During the conference, attendees also will have the opportunity to attend training workshops for various skills levels.

Call for Papers

With Postgres Vision 2018, business leaders, database professionals, and developers are encouraged to participate with individual presentations or panel discussions that highlight emerging and evolving ways of deploying Postgres.

In the call for papers, Postgres Vision is seeking proposals on enterprise and development topics, including successful and creative enterprise deployments; data integration projects; cloud projects; continuous development and DevOps; and deploying new features and capabilities.

"I attended Postgres Vision for the first time last year and really enjoyed it," said Ilya Kosmodemiansky, CEO and Co-founder, Data Egret. "The conference is one of the biggest PostgreSQL events out there and presents a great opportunity to make new connections, learn from the best, and share your own knowledge. It was a truly stimulating, thought-provoking experience."

Postgres Vision presentations will be 45 minutes, including a question and answer period. To submit, fill out the presentation submission form here. The deadline to submit is March 30, 2018.

A committee comprised of leaders from the Postgres community and individuals from major technology brands will make the final selection. Presenters will receive free admission to Postgres Vision 2017.

Visit Postgres Vision 2018 for more information and to register at the early bird registration price of $295, a 40% discount.

About Postgres Vision

Postgres Vision focuses on current and future enterprise usage of Postgres and open source data management. This unique event includes insights from technology and business luminaries, Fortune 500 use cases, a look at the open source ecosystem, and long-range outlooks from industry legends. The Postgres Vision conference takes place June 5-6 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Please visit www.PostgresVision.comfor the latest updates.

